Coalition considerations

I wonder how the Electoral Commission will consider Marlene Farrugia’s Democratic Party candidates if they contest the election on the Nationalist Party list, even if they have a different colour background or name to distinguish them from PN candidates.

In my view, if the Electoral Commission considers them as just part of the PN list, then the PD should not be treated as a different party during the electoral campaign debates on TVM by the Broadcasting Authority. On the other hand, if the Electoral Commission will consider PD candidates as distinct from PN candidates, if a PD candidate is elected, it would follow that, in Parliament, we would have three distinct parties elected and not just two, as has been the case for decades.

In such case, according to electoral law, it would be the party winning the majority of seats that would have the right to govern and not the party that wins 50 per cent plus one vote. I truly wonder whether the Electoral Commission and the Broadcasting Authority have already discussed this possibility.