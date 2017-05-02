Building hazards

Construction works continue in the road where I live. For the past 10 days(and counting) workers demolishingthe façade of a property have beenusing a jackhammer but taking no appropriate precautions.

Dust and, more dangerously, pieces of stones have been falling onto the street and the pavement, putting passers-by at risk.

I have called the building regulation office twice about this situation. They informed me that measures should be taken to prevent stones from falling. Unfortunately, it seems no action was taken.

I have even spoken to the local council and to the police but they both told me the building regulation office is the entity that can take any action.

Perhaps this letter on the Times of Malta will prompt some sort of action that would prevent an accident from happening.