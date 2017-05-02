Enzo Nova triumphs in Silver Class final

Twelve-year-old trotter Enzo Nova won the major event at Marsa yesterday – the Krafft Championship final for Silver Class held on a short distance of 2,140 metres.

The race formed part of the 17th meeting of the season, made up of nine races.

Twelve trotters lined up for the final. After a few metres, Uranus Du Lilas (Emanuel Fenech) opened up a slight lead with Ariel Sisu (Nathaniel Barbara), Lajos Bellan (Noel Baldacchino) and Enzo Nova (Julian Farrugia) behind.

However, with 400m to go, Fenech’s trotter slowed down and was eventually overtaken by Enzo Nova which sealed its third win in a row ahead of Lajos Bellan.

Shawn Pete Azzopardi, on behalf of the sponsors, and Clayton Seychell, on behalf of the Malta Racing Club, presented the trophy to owner Cikku Borg and Farrugia.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s card also included a Premier Class race over a mile’s distance.

French newcomer Tip Top Nelliere (Andrew Farrugia) started stepping up its pace around 500m from the finishing line, also taking the lead midway through the straight for home.

Farrugia’s trotter went on to claim its first win at the racetrack with September (Charles Camilleri) the runner-up.

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held on Sunday afternoon.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1. Class Copper – Coup De Vent (Johann Axisa) – 1.17.9”

Race 2. Class Bronze – Revenge Alone (Andrew Farrugia) – 1.18.5”

Race 3. Class Bronze – Wee Speedy As (Rodney Gatt) – 1.17.9”

Race 4. Class Silver – Global Power (Darren Grima) – 1.17.5”

Race 5. Class Silver – Evisir (Redent Magro) – 1.18.1”

Race 6. Krafft Championship Final. Class Silver – Enzo Nova (Julian Farrugia) – 1.16.8”

Race 7. Class Gold – Warica (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16.3”

Race 8. Class Premier – Tip Top Nelliere (Andrew Farrugia) – 1.13.4”

Race 9. Class Gold – Rickshow (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.16.9”