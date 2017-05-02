Beer better for pain relief than paracetamol, study suggests

Stock photo.

A recent British study has revealed that drinking two beers may be more efficient at relieving pain than painkillers such as paracetamol, according to The Independent.

The study compared 18 different controlled experiments that involved 404 people. Researchers from the University of Greenwich concluded that drinking two pints of beer could decrease pain by a quarter.

The researchers said: “Findings suggest that alcohol is an effective analgesic that delivers clinically-relevant reductions in ratings of pain intensity, which could explain alcohol misuse in those with persistent pain, despite its potential consequences for long-term health.”

It remains unclear as to whether the consumption of alcohol causes this decrease in pain due to actual interaction with brain receptors, or a mere lowering in general anxiety.

London Greenwich University's Dr Trevor Thompson, who led the study, told The Sun that alcohol "can be compared to opioid drugs such as codeine and the effect is more powerful than paracetamol.

“If we can make a drug without the harmful side-effects, then we could have something that is potentially better than what is out there at the moment.”

Experts have been careful to warn that this study does not encourage the consumption of alcohol, the substance still causing many a risk.

Director of Alcohol and Drugs at Public Health England, Rosanna O'Connor, said: “Drinking too much will cause you more problems in the long run. It’s better to see your GP.”