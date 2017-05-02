Sports round-up

Rallying: Belgian Thierry Neuville snatched his second rally victory in a row for Hyundai in Argentina late Sunday with a last-gasp burst of speed that denied Britain’s Elfyn Evans a first win by a fraction of a second. Evans, who had led from the second stage in his D-Mack team Ford Fiesta, suffered brake problems and missed out by 0.7 of a second, with Estonian Ott Tanak third in an M-Sport Fiesta. Reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier, of France, who finished fourth, continues to lead the standings with 102 points after five rounds, ahead of Finnish rival Jari-Matti Latvala on 86 and Neuville on 84. The next championship rally is in Portugal on May 18-21.

Basketball: Boston Celtics took a 1-0 lead in their NBA play-off conference semi-final showdown against Washington Wizards with a 123-111 comeback victory. Washington made a barnstorming start, racing into a 16-0 lead before establishing a 38-24 advantage after the first quarter, but Boston recovered in emphatic fashion. Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, who had a front tooth knocked out following a collision six minutes in, was the star of the show for the hosts at The Garden with a game-high 33 points, but he received good support from Jae Crowder (24), Al Horford (21) and Avery Bradley (18).

Rowing: One of rowing’s most dominant partnerships has ended with the retirement of double Olympic champion Eric Murray, who won back-to-back gold medals for New Zealand in the men’s coxless pair with Hamish Bond. Murray’s exit from the sport ends the pair’s eight-year unbeaten streak at 69 races, a period in which they captured six world titles, took gold at the 2012 London Games and romped home in their Olympic title defence in Rio last year. The ‘Kiwi pair’ announced after Rio that they would take a year off to weigh their careers before a possible tilt at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Cricket: The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council in June, the sport’s global governing body said yesterday. USACA was suspended in 2015 with several reinstatement conditions after the ICC found that the organisation did not have widespread authority over the country’s cricket activities and lacked unity. The International Cricket Council said USACA had failed to work successfully with a group set up to help them rectify the position and had breached several other reinstatement conditions.