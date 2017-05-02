Sporting briefs

Hernandez: Atletico Madrid have received a timely boost before their Champions League semi-final showdown with Real Madrid after Lucas Hernandez signed a new five-year contract. The French centre-back, 21, featured in last season’s European Cup final loss to Real in San Siro and has impressed for Atletico this year. A statement published on Atletico’s official website announced a new deal running to June 2022 for defender Lucas, who said: “I’m proud to renew with the club that has given me everything.’’

Arrests: Police have made a further arrest following the Old Firm clash on Saturday. A 28-year-old man has been detained in connection with an alleged offence under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act, officers said. It follows an alleged incident of racial abuse where someone allegedly made a monkey gesture at Celtic player Scott Sinclair. The man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

UEFA: UEFA has added a human-rights provision to its guidelines for hosting the 2024 European Championships, which Germany and Turkey have formally declared an interest in staging. The European governing body laid on a bid workshop in Nyon, Switzerland. last week for representatives of the German Football Association and Turkish Football Federation, showcasing details of the bid procedure and requirements as well as the necessary conditions to be met by applicants to the process.

Blackpool: The English Football League has supported a request from Blackpool to suspend ticket sales to Leyton Orient fans for Saturday’s final Sky Bet League Two game of the season at Bloomfield Road. Leyton Orient’s 3-1 home defeat against Colchester on Saturday was suspended five minutes from time following a pitch invasion and sit-down protest by Leyton Orient’s supporters against Italian owner Francesco Becchetti.

GIDA Cup results: Memories 5-1 Birnapa; Club 33 3-2 WUP2; La Famiglia 0-6 M.U.S.C.

Snooker: World Championship Final - latest result: Mark Selby vs John Higgins 17-15 (Best of 35).