New website for Farsons Classic Brews
Farsons has unveiled a new website following the recent launch of the Farsons Classic Brews range of speciality ales. Apart from showcasing the beers and the history of the
Apart from showcasing the beers and the history of the Farsons brewery, the site also includes an interactive map that indicates the outlets which serve the Blue Label Smooth and Creamy on draught in Malta and Gozo and features interesting beer and food pairing recipes.
The Farsons Classic Brews range includes Blue Label Original Amber Ale, an amber coloured, top-fermented ale, hopped and mixed with a special type of mild malt that gives the richly coloured ale a unique, smooth and mild taste; Double Red Strong Ale, an all malt and full bodied strong ale with a deep ruby color and a pleasant hoppy bitterness, balanced out by a malty and fruity sweetness; and India Pale Ale (IPA), a bitter ale brewed with high quality malt and traditional English hops.
Double Red Strong Ale and Blue Label Amber Ale were awarded gold and silver medals respectively in the latest edition of the Brussels Beer Challenge held in November.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.