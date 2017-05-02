Advert
Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 00:01

Luxol girls retain title

Photo: Wally Galea

Photo: Wally Galea

Caffe Moak Luxol are the women’s basketball league champions after beating Gżira Athleta 73-50 to seal a 3-2 final series victory, at Ta’ Qali, yesterday. For Santino Coppa’s girls this was their fourth successive championship success. Sarah Pace, of Luxol, was voted as the Most Valuable Player of the series.

