Luxol girls retain title
Caffe Moak Luxol are the women’s basketball league champions after beating Gżira Athleta 73-50 to seal a 3-2 final series victory, at Ta’ Qali, yesterday. For Santino Coppa’s girls this was their fourth successive championship success. Sarah Pace, of Luxol, was voted as the Most Valuable Player of the series.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.