Latest Fast and the Furious film races past billion dollar mark

Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in The Fate of the Furious.

The latest Fast and the Furious film has raced past the one billion US dollar mark at the global box office.

The eighth instalment of the high-octane franchise starring Vin Diesel – entitled The Fate of the Furious – is the second movie to reach the milestone this year, after Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Approximately 30 films have made a billion dollars worldwide, including blockbusters Avatar, Titanic and Frozen.

The Fate of the Furious has already beaten Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World to the biggest worldwide debut of all time, after taking $532 million when it opened.

Its predecessor, Furious 7, also made more than a billion dollars

The Universal Pictures release is top of the US box office for the third week in a row after adding another $19.4 million to its tally.

Its predecessor, Furious 7, also made more than a billion dollars.

There was additional interest in that film due to the death of actor Paul Walker, who played cop turned street racer Brian O’Conner.

He died in a car crash in 2013 while the film was still in production. The latest instalment also helped China’s box office sales grow at their fast pace in over a year in April.

Monthly ticket sales jumped nearly 57 per cent from the same period a year ago to 4.9 billion yuan ($707.5 million), data from box office tracker EntGroup showed, the largest monthly growth since February last year. Universal Pictures is planning two more movies in the franchise, which has earned an estimated $4.4 billion globally.