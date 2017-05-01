Sports round-up

Golf: Alexander Levy became the first golfer to win the China Open twice after he defeated overnight leader Dylan Frittelli in a playoff at the Topwin Golf and Country Club yesterday. The 2014 winner, who was seven shots behind Frittelli at the start of the final day, birdied the 18th hole to card a 67 and force a playoff with the South African at 17-under-par for the tournament. Earlier, Frittelli was in the driving seat after taking a four-shot lead to the back nine but a double bogey on the 12th hole saw him lose momentum.

Motor Racing: Honda will supply the Swiss-based Sauber Formula One team with engines from 2018 as well as McLaren in a move that the Japanese manufacturer hopes will help speed up the development of its troubled power unit. No details about the cost or duration were given, although it is likely to be until 2020 at least. Honda currently has an exclusive agreement with former world champions McLaren but that relationship, which started in 2015, has been strained due to a lack of engine performance and reliability.

Motorcycling: World champion Jonathan Rea claimed a seventh win of the season by just 0.025 seconds to extend his lead at the top of the World Superbikes championship. Rea started the second race of round four in Assen from ninth on the grid, but made a brilliant start and needed less than three laps to surge into the lead. The Northern Irishman looked to be cruising to an 11th win at the Dutch circuit in the 200th race of his career, only to run wide on lap 10 and allow Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes to close the gap. Sykes made a last-ditch bid for victory as he powered out of the final corner, but Rea held on for the win to move 64 points ahead of Sykes in the standings.

Tennis: Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 10th Barcelona Open title yesterday by thrashing Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4 6-1, collecting his second claycourt title in a row. Nadal, who won the Monte Carlo Masters for a 10th time last week, romped to the title without dropping a set on the newly renamed Rafa Nadal court at the Real Tennis Club, and needed just 90 minutes to finish off Thiem. Thiem had beaten the 14-times Grand Slam champion on clay in the Argentina Open last year, but he proved no match for Nadal.

WTA Stuttgart final: Siegemund bt Mladenovic 6-1 2-6 7-6.