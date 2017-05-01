Sacred music concert in Sliema

A concert of sacred music by Ferdinando and Giuseppe Camilleri will be held today, under the patronage of Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Some well-known works from the Camilleris to be performed are Ave Maris Stella, Un Raggio di Luce and Laudate Pueri by Ferdinando Camilleri and Laetatus Sum, Confitebur and Magnificat by his son, Giuseppe.

The orchestra and the Coro Bel Canto will be directed by Hermann Farrugia Frantz with the participation of tenor Charles Vella Zarb, baritone Alfred Camilleri and bass Anthony Montebello.

The concert will be held today at Stella Maris parish church, High Street, Sliema. Doors open at 6.30pm. Entrance is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.