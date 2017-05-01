Pharmacies open today
9am to noon
Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);
Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);
St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);
Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);
O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel Street, Gżira (2133 0268);
Mensija Pharmacy, 92, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275);
Remedies Pharmacy, 133, Rudolph Street, Sliema (2134 4722);
Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);
Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);
Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);
Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);
Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);
St Anne Pharmacy, Qaliet Street, Marsascala (2163 7615);
Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);
Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);
Spiżerija Ħal-Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);
St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);
Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);
St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
