Mosta exhibition

Works of art by Mario Borg

Mario Borg’s third solo exhibition, Passjoni fit-Tafal, is on display in Mosta.

About six years ago, the figurative artist visited a sculpture exhibition that inspired him to start creating his own works. His first one was a replica of the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Żurrieq, followed by a series of other holy statues. Later on, he shifted to sculpture inspired by Greek mythology with great importance given to the human anatomy.

Borg also transformed two of Caravaggio’s paintings The Beheading of St John and St Jerome into 3D statues. In 2013, he produced his first bust belonging to J.J. Camilleri on permanent display at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż.

The bronze alto relief of Hanin Samaritan is an inspiration to many who visit the Museum Hanin Samaritan Conference Centre in Santa Venera. His recent works, Marley Horse, Chariot Warrior, Il-Kurċifiss and Il-Vjaġġ are some of the exhibits on display.

The exhibition is on at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone, Triq Wied il-Għasel, Mosta, until May 14. Opening hours are from Monday to Saturday from 6pm to 8pm and on Sunday from 10am until noon.