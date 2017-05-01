Calligraphy exhibition with a difference

The Chinese Cultural Centre in Valletta is taking part in the third edition of the Valletta International Visual Arts Festival (Viva) with Three Perfect Things, an exhibition by He Ping in Birkirkara.

Born in Shanghai, China, Ping was nourished by Chinese culture and grew up under its influence. His paintings reveal an impulse towards writing and an embedded reference towards Chinese calligraphy.

Yet, Ping deliberately breaks the rules and frameworks of this strictly disciplined mode of expression and instead reconsiders aspects and elements of traditional calligraphy to communicate thoughts on contemporary society. Ping’s works present a Derridean deconstruction, not only of perceived notions but also of aesthetic structures and forms. The rigid formal systems of calligraphy are done away with through a performative method of painting that focuses on the spontaneous, instinctive and automatic.

From the abstract skeletons with light lines to the sumptuous layers of glazes and pulpy forms or the laboured compositions of thick ink and heavy colours, Ping’s paintings find affinity with action painting and gestural abstraction with references to western modernist idioms. His combinations of intersecting lines and thick curves propose a new balance characterised by flow and dynamic movement that captures the essence, the spirit and the soul.

The exhibition is on display at the Mill Art, Culture and Crafts Centre (Gabriel Caruana Foundation), Ganu Street, corner with Naxxar Road, Birkirkara, until May 14. Viewing times are Monday to Friday from 5pm to 7pm (except public holidays) and Saturday from 9am to 1pm. Entrance is free.