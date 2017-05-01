Today's front pages

The following are the stories making the top headlines in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that popular TV streaming system Kodi, which has made its way into many Maltese homes, has been deemed illegal by the European Court of Justice because it is pre-loaded with pirated material.

The Malta Independent says the police, while not officially on stop leave, have been told the general election is close.

l-orizzont says Simon Busuttil is 'scared of Olaf'. Its story refers to a challenge by Joseph Muscat for the Opposition leader to refer to the EU's anti-fraud agency if he did not fear charges that PN MEPs committed fraud when they misused funds allocated to them for regional offices.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by Simon Busuttil that the time has come for all to do their duty and stand up to be counted.