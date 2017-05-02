Watch: 'The best days for our country' are yet to come, Muscat tells voters

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Updated 11.30pm - Added video

Maltese people could look forward to "the best days for our country" if they chose to return the Labour Party into government, Prime Minister and PL leader Joseph Muscat said this evening.

Dr Muscat officially kicked off his party's electoral campaign with a brief speech outside the party's Mile End headquarters in Ħamrun, announcing the party's campaign slogan L-Aqwa Żmien Ta' Pajjiżna [The Best Days For Our Country] with his wife Michelle by his side.

The Prime Minister used his brief speech to run through some of his government's economic achievements, from unemployment at record lows to achieving a budget surplus, before going on to tell viewers that he had kept his word on countless promises made during the 2013 electoral campaign.

The Prime Minister and his wife Michelle during today's announcement. Photo: Kurt Sansone

"We kept our word and reduced tariffs, improved social benefits and pensions. We kept our word on stipends, tablets for schoolchildren and on free childcare."

"I will not let anyone undermine the hard work we have done," he said before launching an attack on the "coalition of confusion" he was up against.

As he did in his earlier Workers' Day speech in Valletta, the Prime Minister framed the June 3 vote as a direct choice between himself and his political rival.

"The people must choose who they want as Prime Minister: Joseph Muscat or Simon Busuttil," he said.

The Labour Party will hold a rally in Żurrieq tomorrow evening.