Resurfacing of Swieqi lane requires no planning permission - PA

The resurfacing works carried out on a pre-1967 country lane which leads to Swieqi's Wied Għomor did not require planning permission, the Planning Authority said.

The authority said it is also satisfied that the material used along the country lane is considered appropriate since it will ease water runoff and allow controlled water collection.

Reacting to a story which published in Times of Malta last Friday, the PA categorically denied it failed to take any action about this case as claimed by the Swieqi council.

The authority said that at the beginning of April, within an hour of receiving a complaint by the Swieqi council, enforcement officers started carrying out an investigation into the case.

The officers had found that works had been completed and no machinery or workers were found on site. During the inspection, the officers also noted that some of the inert material which was being used to resurface the country path spilled over into an adjacent field. A carob tree was also found to be damaged. A report about the tree was made with the Environment and Resources Authority.

While the investigations were still ongoing, the authority received another report from the council that works were taking place on site.

Again, the authority’s enforcement officers immediately went on site only to find that no new works were being carried out. The officers informed the mayor, the executive secretary, and a council member, who were on site at the time, that a full report on the outcome of the case will only be given once the investigation is complete.

This is normal procedure with all enforcement cases that are investigated, the PA said.

The owner of the field where the spill off was found has started to remove the material and reinstating the field back to its natural state. The Authority’s enforcement section will keep monitoring the site until it is satisfied that the works are complete.