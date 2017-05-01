Muscat promises to step down if inquiry finds anything about him

Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle walking out of court on April 22.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat promised this morning that he would step down if the magisterial inquiry on the Egrant allegations established something against him or his wife.

He made his statement during an interview on One radio ahead of this evening's May 1 mass meeting.

The magisterial inquiry was called after it was alleged that Michelle Muscat was the beneficial owner of Egrant, a secret company in Panama.

Dr Muscat said that while he was at peace, he would assume his political responsibilities if anything was found about him. But if nothing was found, he expected Opposition leader Simon Busuttil to shoulder his own responsibilities, having built a campaign on the basis of the allegations.

Dr Muscat repeated the claim made yesterday that Dr Busuttil was showing poor political judgement when under pressure, shown also in the way he reacted when he received a text message from the DB group demanding reimbursement of donations to the PN.

Dr Muscat and his wife testified in court on April 22, telling reporters they wanted to "clear our name from the dirt that has been thrown at us".