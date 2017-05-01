Man caught on camera hunting illegally

A man was filmed hunting illegally this morning, in what Birdlife Malta said was one of the "daily illegalities" taking place in the Santa Katerina area in Rabat.

The man was filmed with a gun shooting and killing a turtle dove while using another live bird as a decoy. He was later filmed picking up the bird.

Officials from the police's Administrative Law Enforcement were called in, and after having been shown the footage, managed to apprehend the culprit.

The police called the Wild Birds Regulations Unit to identify the turtle dove. The live decoy was released while the culprit will be soon facing charges on various counts of illegal hunting.

Turtle doves are protected at this time of year, while the hunting season is closed.

The public is encouraged to call 119 and BirdLife Malta whenever shots are heard.