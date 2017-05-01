Labour rallies the troops in Valletta
'Campaign billboards on the way'
Labour Party supporters have thronged Valletta for a mass meeting to mark Workers’ Day during which Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to announce a general election date.
The expectation is that the election will be held on June 3 or June 10, depending on whether the Prime Minister calls on the President tonight or tomorrow morning.
People had been gathering in Valletta since early afternoon, with red and white t-shirts, Labour flags and posters exalting Dr Muscat.
The Prime Minister is expected to address the crowd gathered in Castille Square at around 6pm.
Meanwhile, people are dancing to music in a party-like atmosphere.
Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi was given a hero’s welcome as he made his way through the crowd.
Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil is also holding a May 1 rally, with a crowd of thousands gathered at Spinola Bay in St Julian's.
More to follow
A massive show of support to Prime Minister @JosephMuscat_JM on worker's day...a day which we have always worked hard for | @PL_Malta pic.twitter.com/3AkRNbymoh
— Miriam Dalli MEP (@Miriamdalli) May 1, 2017
