Monday, May 1, 2017, 17:09 by

Kurt Sansone

Labour rallies the troops in Valletta

'Campaign billboards on the way'

  Crowds at the PL's Valletta rally. Photo: Kurt Sansone

    Crowds at the PL's Valletta rally. Photo: Kurt Sansone

  Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

    Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Labour Party supporters have thronged Valletta for a mass meeting to mark Workers’ Day during which Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to announce a general election date.

The expectation is that the election will be held on June 3 or June 10, depending on whether the Prime Minister calls on the President tonight or tomorrow morning.

People had been gathering in Valletta since early afternoon, with red and white t-shirts, Labour flags and posters exalting Dr Muscat.

Labour Party minister Konrad Mizzi is mobbed by PL supporters. Photo: Kurt SansoneLabour Party minister Konrad Mizzi is mobbed by PL supporters. Photo: Kurt Sansone

The Prime Minister is expected to address the crowd gathered in Castille Square at around 6pm.

Meanwhile, people are dancing to music in a party-like atmosphere. 

Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi was given a hero’s welcome as he made his way through the crowd.

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil is also holding a May 1 rally, with a crowd of thousands gathered at Spinola Bay in St Julian's. 

More to follow

Labour Party supporters began making their way to Castille Square early in the afternoon. Photo: Bertrand BorgLabour Party supporters began making their way to Castille Square early in the afternoon. Photo: Bertrand Borg
Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaPhoto: Mark Zammit Cordina
