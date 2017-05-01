Labour rallies the troops in Valletta

Labour Party supporters have thronged Valletta for a mass meeting to mark Workers’ Day during which Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to announce a general election date.

The expectation is that the election will be held on June 3 or June 10, depending on whether the Prime Minister calls on the President tonight or tomorrow morning.



People had been gathering in Valletta since early afternoon, with red and white t-shirts, Labour flags and posters exalting Dr Muscat.

Labour Party minister Konrad Mizzi is mobbed by PL supporters. Photo: Kurt Sansone

The Prime Minister is expected to address the crowd gathered in Castille Square at around 6pm.

Meanwhile, people are dancing to music in a party-like atmosphere.

Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi was given a hero’s welcome as he made his way through the crowd.

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil is also holding a May 1 rally, with a crowd of thousands gathered at Spinola Bay in St Julian's.

More to follow

Labour Party supporters began making their way to Castille Square early in the afternoon. Photo: Bertrand Borg

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina