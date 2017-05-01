Italian fireworks factory wins Malta festival

The PyroItaly fireworks firm of Reggio Emilia,Northern Italy, has won the 16th edition of the Malta International Fireworks Festival, held over the weekend.

The festival was held in Marsaxlokk, Xagħra and Grand Harbour.

Six fireworks factories competed: TemexSon Pyro Events Team from Romania, Makalu Fireworks from Czech Republic, PyroItaly from Italy, Mirnovec Pirotehnika from Croatia as well as two local firework factories, ‘Madonna Taċ- Ċintura' from Gudja and Santa Marija from Qrendi.

Santa Marija fireworks factory of Qrendi were runners-up, followed by Makalu Fireworks.

The festival was rounded off with a spectacular display by Pyroemotions from Italy in collaboration with last year’s overall winners, the St Mary Fireworks Factory from Għaxaq.

The festival was organised by the Malta Tourism Authority. Prizes were handed out by Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.