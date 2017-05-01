German, Dutch embassies share offices, kitchen and cake

German ambassador Gudrun Maria Sraga and Dutch ambassador Joop Nijssen. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Sharing office space has become all the rage of late.

The German and Dutch representations in Malta have taken the concept to a new diplomatic level by using a shared office for their embassies at Whitehall Mansions in Ta’ Xbiex.

Sitting round a table in one of their offices, German ambassador Gudrun Maria Sraga and Dutch ambassador Joop Nijssen said there are no secrets between the two embassies.

“We have the same interests and the same assignment from our capitals. We work together very pragmatically. It is a good experience,” Mr Nijssen said.

With views of the Valletta bastions, were there any fights over who would get the best offices?

“Well maybe within our embassy, because some of our colleagues only have a wall for a view.

“But they can come to my office any time,” Ms Sraga said, laughing.

Mr Nijssen added that with the abundance of nice views on offer, there were enough to go around and be shared.

The two embassies share a common meeting room, consular desk, lavatories and kitchen. As is the case for many offices, the kitchen is a particularly popular place for the embassy staff.

“We all have a sweet tooth. From time to time, people put sweets and cakes in the kitchen. They then send an e-mail to all the staff about it and all the different staff meet there and talk,” Ms Sraga said.

The cake arrangement works out particularly well for the Dutch.

“Seeing that there are many more German employees than Dutch ones, there tends to be more German cake than Dutch. So it’s a challenge to keep up,” Mr Nijssen joked.

While at a local level the two embassies have managed to integrate their staff into one office, a lack of EU-wide harmonisation when it comes to passports and visas means that there are a few quirks in the Ta’ Xbiex office.

“The visa system and the passport system are still not integrated in the European Union, so we have two different systems,” Ms Sraga said.