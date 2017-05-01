General election on June 3, Prime Minister announces

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A general election will be held on Saturday, June 3, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced today, nine months before due date.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands gathered in Valletta for the traditional Workers' Day rally, Dr Muscat said he had spoken with President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and asked her to dissolve parliament.

Dr Muscat said that the country was "showing the first signs of suffering from uncertainty", in an allusion to the storm of scandal he finds himself currently engulfed in.

"We are at the halfway point," the Prime Minister told the crowd.

"We either stop here or else we will continue moving ahead together and risk losing everything. I am here to ask you if you want to continue walking with me," he said as the crowd burst into a roar of approval and chants of "Joseph, Joseph."

The Prime Minister said the question voters had to ask themselves was "who do you want as Prime Minister to bring more jobs to the country."

"I have no reason to drag my feet," the Prime Minister said. "If there's a decision to take, let's take it."

