'Campaign billboards on their way': Keith Schembri drops election hint

Photo: Facebook/Keith Schembri

The Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri gave the first indication that a general election was imminent, after he posted a photo to Facebook this afternoon with the caption "campaign billboards on their way."

Political insiders were speculating Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was to pick either June 3 or June 10 as election date. Dr Muscat used his Workers' Day speech this evening in Valletta to explain his thinking.

Dr Muscat is going to the polls nine months before due in the wake of serious corruption allegations which have dogged his government.