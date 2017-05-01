'Campaign billboards on their way': Keith Schembri drops election hint
OPM chief of staff's Facebook post fuels rumour mill
The Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri gave the first indication that a general election was imminent, after he posted a photo to Facebook this afternoon with the caption "campaign billboards on their way."
Political insiders were speculating Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was to pick either June 3 or June 10 as election date. Dr Muscat used his Workers' Day speech this evening in Valletta to explain his thinking.
Dr Muscat is going to the polls nine months before due in the wake of serious corruption allegations which have dogged his government.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.