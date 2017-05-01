Power to the people

Prior to the last general election, Adrian Vassallo had referred to the dictatorship traits of Joseph Muscat. The overwhelming majority support for him and his words demonstrated that Vassallo’s truth was taken very lightly or hardly noticed. Unfortunately, however, he was proved right.

Today, this country is seeing, among other things, the significant reality of the fifth police commissioner in less than five years, the absence of transparency and friendly connections with dictators such as those of Azerbaijan giving a helping hand in the accumulation of wealth for the few from public funds.

All this is not only tarnishing badly Malta’s reputation but also causing a serious threat to jobs.

While some people’s accounts continue to be credited thanks to the people’s votes, dignified personalities like Francis Vassallo, a former governor of the Central Bank, express their genuine concern and empathy with families facing precarious situations.

As this newspaper correctly wrote in its leader (April 26), restoring trust in financial services is undoubtedly the most urgent priority. We thank God that, shortly, power can – with the participation of all responsible citizens – be returned to the people. The few individuals now at the top will have time to reflect on what truly matters in life. The rest of the people will have a new start with a decent and honest government that will restore real democracy guarantee a normal and tranquil quality of life.