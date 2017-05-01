Sporting briefs

Dallas: FC Dallas scored a late equaliser at the Portland Timbers to keep intact the last remaining unbeaten record in MLS. Portland twice took the lead through Fanendo Adi and Sebastian Blanco, but Dallas hit back through Maxi Urruti and Tesho Akindele to salvage a 2-2 draw. Akindele’s goal game 10 minutes from time ensured Dallas remain unbeaten in seven games this season.

Shanghai: Shanghai SIPG were denied the opportunity to share the lead in the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou Evergrande yesterday when a late goal from Ding Jie saw Andre Villas-Boas’ team held to a 1-1 draw by Chongqing Lifan.

Nice: Nice dealt Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 title hopes a huge blow by beating them 3-1 in a stormy match yesterday. Mario Balotelli and Ricardo Pereira scored to put Nice 2-0 ahead before Marquinhos pulled one back. Anastasios Donis scored Nice’s third in the 90th minute, in between red cards for Thiago Motta and Angel Di Maria.

Vitesse: Vitesse Arnhem claimed the first major trophy in their 125-year history with a 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final yesterday with a late double by Ricky van Wolfswinkel. The striker headed home his first goal after 80 minutes and followed that up with a second two minutes from time for his 21st goal of the season.

Football in Gozo: GFA Division One - Għajnsielem vs Kerċem Ajax 0-3; Xewkija Tigers vs Nadur Youngsters 0-0 (Xewkija champions).

Snooker: World Championship final day 1 – Selby vs Higgins 7-10.