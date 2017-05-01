Lija go up as league winners

Lija Athletic players and officials in jubilant mood at the Centenary Stadium, yesterday.Photo: Stephen Gatt

Lija Athletic 2

Mqabba 1

Lija Athletic were crowned Division One champions at the Centenary Stadium yesterday after beating Mqabba 2-1 on the final day of the season.

Joe Galea’s side finished top of the table on 54 points, one ahead of Senglea Athletic who came from two goals down to beat previous joint-leaders Naxxar Lions 4-2 at the Tedesco Stadium.

Mqabba failed to leapfrog Qormi into fourth spot as the latter secured a promotion play-off spot despite a 2-0 defeat to mid-table Sirens at the Luxol Stadium.

Lija made all the early running against Mqabba.

Erjon Beu fired wide but on 19 minutes Lija took the lead when Abubaker Bello Osagioe darted through and picked Lee Joe Schembri who hit home from close range.

Beu almost doubled Lija’s lead but headed wide from close in.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Lija doubled their lead when Beu was brought down in the box by Lyden Micallef and the Albanian made no mistake from the ensuing penalty.

Mqabba improved considerably in the second half and pulled a goal back through Micallef. He slotted the ball home from a Gaetano Gesualdi centre.

Lija could have restored their two-goal lead on the hour but Beu just missed the target from close in after he was put through by Predrag Babic.

Mqabba threw more men forward in search of an equaliser and were unlucky in stoppage time when goalkeeper Jonathan Debono, who went up for a corner, saw his shot coming off the bar.

But, somehow, Lija held on to preserve their slim lead and seal their return to the top flight after several seasons in the doldrums.

Lija: L. Bonnici, C. Cassar, P. Babic, L. Muscat, P. Borg, D. Scerri, E. Beu, L.J. Schembri (A. Sammut), M. Clinch, A. Bello Osagie (J. Garcia Vidal), A. Borg

Mqabba: J. Debono, J.R. Vella, G. Gesualdi, M. Bonnici, B. Muscat, D. Azzopardi, K. Azzopardi (M. Baldacchino), L. Micallef, P. Chimezie, A. Mello da Silva, M. Borg.

Referee: Alan Mario Sant.

Best player: Erjon Beu (Lija Athletic).

Senglea Athletic 4

Naxxar Lions 2

Senglea Athletic: T. Aquilina, R. Vella, R. Tanti, K. Tanti, P. Doffo, H. Vella (M. del Negro), A. Obaje-Smith, M. Borg, J. Cabral, T. Vella (P. Sammut), B. Muscat.

Naxxar Lions: O. Borg, John Debono (R. Mercieca), M. Fenech, D. Bonnici, R. G. Cassar, J. Ellul, R. Grech, D. Nocera Garcia (L. Andriuoli), Jurgen Debono, L. Adamec, Y. de Jesus Messias.

Referee: Sandro Spiteri.

Scorers: Ellul (N) 49, 53; Cabral (S) 63 pen, 80 pen, Borg (S) 77; Obaje-Smith (S) 84.

Best player: Austin Obaje Smith (Senglea Athletic).

Sirens 2

Qormi 1

Sirens: S Cini, D. Zampa, M. Bartolo, D. Sant, L. Gabrieli (R. Sciberras), D. Martini, I. Curmi, D. Agius (J. Scholey), C. Caruana, L. Grech, C. Newuche.

Qormi: J. Azzopardi, Q. Sidibe, D. Vukovic, D. Micallef, A. Cassar, M. Camilleri, Y. Yankam, T. Guzman (S. Zammit), M. Barbara (I Zammit), L. Chidozie, N. Ojoula (D. Medic)

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Scorers: Newuche (S) 11; Agius (S) 63; Chidozie (Q) 90.

Best player: Sean Cini (Sirens).