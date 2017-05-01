Football news

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the FIFA Council member who also runs the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), said yesterday he was resigning all his posts in football after being drawn into the latest bribery scandal to hit the game’s governing body.

The Kuwaiti issued a statement on Saturday “strongly” denying any wrongdoing. His comments came after US Court documents made reference to a Kuwaiti OCA official as being involved in the bribery case of FIFA’s audit and compliance committee member, Richard Lai.

Lai, also president of the Guam Football Association (GFA), pleaded guilty on Thursday to wire fraud conspiracy charges before US District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn, according to U.S. prosecutors, who said he had taken close to $1 million in bribes.

Berisha fires Victory into decider

A second half goal from Kosovo striker Besart Berisha fired Melbourne Victory into their fifth A-League championship final with a 1-0 home win over Brisbane Roar yesterday.

The wily 31-year-old nodded home in the 70th minute at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, setting up a mouth-watering decider against Sydney FC next week and underlining his claim as Australian football’s ultimate big-game player.

Winners in 2006-07, 2008-09 and 2014-15, the Kevin Muscat-coached Victory will bid for a record fourth A-League title.

Zidane praises battling Real

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane praised his team’s determination after a late goal from Marcelo secured a 2-1 win over Valencia at the Bernabeu to keep the pressure on LaLiga title rivals Barcelona.

“I am pleased with everyone’s performance. Valencia kept playing their game and we couldn’t find the second goal to kill the game off. We’re going to have to dig in until the end,” Zidane said.

“We weren’t clinical enough right from the start, perhaps we’re a bit anxious or tense, but we didn’t let it get the better of us, we played our game and did a good job. If you don’t finish the game off, you’re going to struggle.”

Fit-again Kaka scores for Orlando

Kaka made a triumphant return from injury with a goal in Orlando City’s 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Brazilian, who had been out since leaving the season opener with a hamstring injury, was inserted in the 60th minute and he scored in the stoppage time.

“I cannot put in words what I’m feeling, the emotions to be back to be playing, to score and win another game at home,” he said.

“When I came on the field and all of the supporters clapped for me and were saying my name, it was unbelievable.”

Bayern deserved title – Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti feels his Bayern Munich side were deserving Bundesliga champions after the Bavarians wrapped up a fifth straight title.

Bayern thumped struggling Wolfsburg 6-0 at the Volkswagen Arena to secure the championship after second-placed RB Leipzig were held at home by Ingolstadt.

“This Bundesliga season was a fantastic experience, the team did a very good job,” he said.

“I would like to thank this fantastic club, I am lucky to be here with these great players and the fans, who have supported us all the season so fantastically.

“We deserved the title, we played beautiful football. Now is the time to celebrate. After that, we will prepare for the new season.”

Rangers must improve says Miller

The Premiership table provides all the evidence needed of Rangers’ troubles following their 5-1 hammering by Celtic at Ibrox, according to Kenny Miller.

He said: “The manager will assess where he needs to strengthen, that is not for me to say but you just need to look at the league table.

“We seem to get carried away because of where we have been in the past, always used to being up there, being successful, winning trophies and challenging Celtic.

“If Aberdeen had won they would have gone 12 points clear of us.

“So you need to look at the league table to see how much work is to be done and how much better we need to be next year.”