Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Puccini from Damietta to Salerno (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Cardiff from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime) today.

The Cardiff from Izmir to Valencia, the Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Misurata (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the As Cypria from Kopen, the CMA CGM Magellan from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Rabelais from Antwerp to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Herodote from Algiers and the CMA CGM Florida (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) from Algiers to Salerno tomorrow.

The Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers, the Rio Blanco from Port Tangier to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the CMA CGM Nevada from Le Havre, the APL Oregano from Port Said to Koper (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Alexandra from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime), the Daniel from Tunis (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Max Value from Piraeus to Durres (Sullivan Shipping) on Thursday.