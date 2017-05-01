Tick tock Tick tock

According to the latest opinion polls the Labour Party will win the next election. And of the two potential prime ministers after the next election, the people trust Joseph Muscat more.

I thought the two—Joseph Muscat and the Labour Party—were swept to power in 2013 to clean our politics, give us eternal hope, introduce meritocracy and make sure no one in government is corrupt, or seen to be corrupt.

Back before Labour was elected, even a tawdry clock given as a gift was touted as the apex of corruption.

In any sane world the clock would now be tick tocking away with all the population waiting anxiously to kick Joseph Muscat into oblivion.

Joseph Muscat and his pack of power-mad grabbers would be facing a most definite electoral loss. A tsunami of voters counting the minutes to throw him out of office, never to let him seek power again.

Instead people are happy to show faith in him and are ready to let the clock tick-tock away in silent acquiescence.

Malta, where thievery wins trust.