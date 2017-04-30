Pope urges mediation to end North Korea crisis

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Pope Francis has warned that the North Korea situation has become "too hot" and that a third country must mediate the dispute to avoid nuclear devastation.

Speaking with reporters onboard the papal plane, the Pontiff said that any war with the isolated nation would destroy a good part of humanity.

"Norway is always ready to help, to name an example but there are many."

His comments come after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile yesterday.

US and South Korean officials said the test appeared to have failed.

The test would be North Korea's fourth straight unsuccessful missile test since March.

The test prompted USSecretary of State Rex Tillerson at the United Nations to warn of catastrophic consequences.

The UN Security Council thus far has failed to find common ground to resolve tensions with Pyongyang, a failure the pope hopes can be reversed.

"The path is that of negotiations, and diplomatic solutions," the Pope said on the plane to Rome after a visit to Egypt.

Solutions that the Pope said are necessary to avoid nuclear devastation.