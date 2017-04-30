Friendly fire may have killed US troops in Afghanistan

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The bodies of US Army Rangers Joshua Rodgers and Cameron Thomas, who were killed during a raid on an ISIS compound in Afghanistan, arrived at Dover Air Force Base on Friday.

Alongside Vice President Mike Pence, loved ones mourned for 22-year-old Joshua Rodgers and 23-year-old Cameron Thomas.

The two men were killed Wednesday night in a raid on an ISIS headquarter, and a third soldier was wounded.

The Pentagon says the soldiers may have been struck accidentally by friendly fire, either by American forces or Afghan commandos taking part in the raid.

An investigation is underway.

Officials say Rodgers and Thomas were killed in the initial moments of the operation, which continued for three hours.

About 35 Islamic State fighters are believed to have been killed. And the U.S. military suspects the target -- the emir of Islamic State in Afghanistan -- was also killed, though they could not immediately confirm it.