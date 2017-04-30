Air Malta connects Malta with North Africa again

Tunis

Air Malta is reconnecting Malta to North Africa following the restart of scheduled services between the island and Tunis Carthage Airport from June 26.

“We are very excited to announce that we will be returning to North Africa this summer with up to three direct flights a week. This is the second destination we are announcing in as many weeks. We have been following the situation in North Africa every day. Now that the situation in Tunisia has stabilised, we want to be among the first airlines to connect Europe with the country again. Tunisia is a great destination and we are confident that it is going to be a great addition to our schedule as we connect Tunis not only with Malta, but also with a lot of our European destinations. The country is ideal for weekend breaks and sun-certain holidays,’’ said Paul Sies, Air Malta’s chief commercial officer.

Air Malta’s flights will increase flight connectivity between Tunisia and the European cities of Vienna, London, Rome, Amsterdam, Prague, Munich, Brussels, Marseille, Catania, Milan and Zurich with short connecting time through MIA. Air Malta will also provide full cargo services on this route, thus facilitating the movement of goods between the two countries and opening a new cargo gateway to/from Tunisia and beyond.

The flight schedule will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

More information is available from www.airmalta.com, Air Malta’s call centre (tel. 2166 2211), its sales office at MIA or from travel agents in Malta or Tunis.

For cargo opportunities, one can contact Malta Reservations Office on 2247 3700 or e-mail [email protected].