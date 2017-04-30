Local sports fixtures
Today - Football
National Stadium: BOV Premier League 4pm Hibernians vs St Andrews; 6pm Gżira United vs Birkirkara.
Centenary Stadium: BOV Division One 4pm Lija Athletic vs Mqabba.
Luxol Stadium: BOV Division One 4pm Sirens vs Qormi.
Tedesco Stadium: BOV Division One 4pm Senglea Athletic vs Naxxar.
Gozo Stadium: GFA Division One 2pm Għajnsielem vs Kerċem Ajax; 4pm Xewkija Tigers vs Nadur Youngsters.
Tedesco Stadium: Youth FA U-17 final 9am Birkirkara vs Balzan.
Sta Luċija: IASC KO quarter-final 8.30am Senglea vs Burmarrad AFC; 10am Floriana vs Msida Red Stars.
Kerċem Stadium: Women’s Division One 11am Gozo vs Birkirkara.
Kirkop: Women U-17 KO QF 9am Raiders (Luxol) vs Hibernians; 10.50am Tarxien vs Fgura.
Basketball
Ta’ Qali: St James Hospital U-14 8.30am Starlites B vs Starlites Fortizza; 10am Siġġiewi St Nicholas vs Depiro; 11.30am Gżira Athleta vs Hibernians. U-14 girls 8.30am Hibs vs Starlites ; 10am Siġġiewi vs Depiro; 11.30am Gżira Athleta vs Eurobasket.
Motor Racing
Ta’ Qali: ASMK Trials at 9am.
Horse Racing
Marsa: 16th meeting of the season. First race at 2pm.
Waterpolo
National Pool: Winter League play-offs 9.30am Sirens v Exiles; 10.45 am Neptunes vs Valletta; 12.00 San Ġiljan v Sliema.
Tomorrow - Football
Sta Luċija: IASC KO QF 8.30am Żejtun Red Stars vs Marsa Trinity; 10am Ħamrun Liberty vs Safi AFC.
Melita: GIDA Cup 8.30am Memories vs Birnapa; 9.45am Club 33 vs WPU 2; 11am La Famiglia vs MUSC.
Basketball
Ta’ Qali: U-14 girls 9am Eurobasket vs Hibs; Luxol vs Gżira Athleta; 10.30am Starlites Fortizza vs Siġġiewi. Women’s League final: 2.45pm Luxol vs Gżira Athleta.
Triathlon
Mtarfa: National Duathlon Championship. Start: 7.30am.
Horse Racing
Marsa: 17th meeting of the season. First race at 2pm.
