Sunday, April 30, 2017, 00:01

Local results

Football

GFA Division Two: Sannat Lions vs Żebbuġ Rovers 1-0; St Lawrence Spurs vs Għarb Rangers 1-3.

Swan KO SFs: Ta’ Giorni Wolves vs Qrendi Sparrows 2-0; Tarxien AFC vs Valletta St Pauli 0-4.

MAFA KO: Valletta St Pauls vs Fleur de Lys CFK 3-2.

ISA Cup SFs: Actavis vs Methode 1-6; Lufthansa vs Alberta 3-0.

Basketball

Women’s League: Play-off final – Caffe Moak Luxol vs Gżira Athleta 59-61 (series level 2-2)

