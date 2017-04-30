Local results
Football
GFA Division Two: Sannat Lions vs Żebbuġ Rovers 1-0; St Lawrence Spurs vs Għarb Rangers 1-3.
Swan KO SFs: Ta’ Giorni Wolves vs Qrendi Sparrows 2-0; Tarxien AFC vs Valletta St Pauli 0-4.
MAFA KO: Valletta St Pauls vs Fleur de Lys CFK 3-2.
ISA Cup SFs: Actavis vs Methode 1-6; Lufthansa vs Alberta 3-0.
Basketball
Women’s League: Play-off final – Caffe Moak Luxol vs Gżira Athleta 59-61 (series level 2-2)
