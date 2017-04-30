eJournalism attracts high number of entries

Sandra Chetcuti presenting the sponsorship cheque to IGM treasurer Mario Schaivone in the presence of Roderick Agius, member of the IĠM council.

The finalists of the 2017 e-Journalism category of the Malta Journalism Awards, sponsored by SmartCity Malta, are Charmaine Attard and George Cremona from Newsbook.com and Nigel Mifsud from TVM.

This year eJournalism again attracted a high number of entries. Sandra Chetcuti, director, Projects and Operations, SmartCity Malta, said: “We are honoured to be sponsoring the eJournalism category for another year. On both a global and national level, online communications has become the preferred means of sharing information, which is why eJournalism is crucial in today’s fast-paced economy.”

The Malta Journalism Awards are organised annually by the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM). The winners of this 27th edition of the Malta Journalism Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony on Saturday at The Palace Hotel, Sliema.