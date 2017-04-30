Advert
Sunday, April 30, 2017, 00:01

Yogi Mama class at Cynergi

This Mother’s Day Cynergi Health and Fitness Club is hosting a pop-up ‘Yogi Mama’ class on May from 11.30am-12.30pm. This is a yoga class that caters for pre- and post-natal mothers. It will explore gentle poses, mindful awareness of the breath and subtle core exercises adapted for mums-to-be and new mums.

The classes are guaranteed to bring a smile to every cell in the body, releasing stress and leaving one feel rested and ready to face the challenges motherhood brings with it. Babies are welcome. This class is free for Cynergi members and €8 for non-members.

Visit cynergi.com.mt for more information.

