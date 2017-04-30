The President’s engagements

8am The President attends a walkathon organised by Alive Charity Foundation in Valletta.

10am The President visits an Open Day at the National Pool Complex, organised as part of the ‘Solidarjeta’ bl-Isports’ campaign, in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, in Tal-Qroqq.

11am The President visits the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift Fair, organised in aid of Beyond the moon, at the Corinthia Palace Hotel and Spa, Attard.

Tuesday

9am The President delivers the opening speech during a seminar entitled ‘Law as a Tool for Integration in a Multicultural Society’, organised by Comunione e Diritto within the Focolare Movement, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10am The President delivers the opening speech during the launch of a research project entitled ‘Stepping Up’, organised by the Migrant Women Association Malta and the Foundation for the Promotion of Social Inclusion Malta, at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Floriana.

2pm The President meets Andrew Corrieri, pharmaceutical specialist and regulatory affairs consultant, at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President delivers a speech at the official launch of a publication entitled ‘Remembering Rediffusion in Malta, A History Without Future?’ by Dr Toni Sant at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9am The President meets Opposition leader Simon Busuttil at San Anton Palace.

10am The President meets representatives of the Mental Health Association at San Anton Palace.

11am The President meets representatives of the Istitut tal-Ġurnalisti Maltin, at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President meets Runa Magnus at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a delegation of University Chancellors from the UK on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President presides over a board meeting of The President’s Trust at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President meets representatives from Swieqi council at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President presides over an activity organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society on the 50th anniversary of the Right of Individual Petition at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President attends a recital by soprano Miriam Cauchi at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10.30am The President visits the offices of RISE Foundation in Valletta.

Noon The President presides over the RAFA Malta GC wreath-laying ceremony, at the Commonwealth Air Forces Memorial, in Floriana.

4pm The President receives representatives of the Floriana council on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President receives the Presidents of European National Business Associations on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

6.15pm The President receives Maria Emmaus Voce, president of the Focolare Movement, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9am The President meets representatives of the Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability at San Anton Palace.

10am The President visits School Celebration Day at Għaxaq Primary School.

11.30am The President visits St Joseph’s School, Sliema.

7pm The President inaugurates an exhibition by Antonis Zenios, organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

9.30am The President receives participants of a Ladies’ International Racing Championship, organised by SportMalta, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

11am The President presides over a ceremony on the Annual Service of Remembrance, organised by the Royal Naval Association, at Pieta’ Gardens.

Noon The President visits an activity organised by Gzira council in Gzira.

6.30pm The President attends the inauguration of a new church organ in Xewkija.

Sunday

7pm The President visits the annual horticultural show at San Anton Palace.