The Point turns seven

The Point has celebrated its seventh anniversary by treating customers to special offers and discounts, as well as an instore draw, hosted by Malta Eurovision Song Contest’s presenter Charlene Mercieca. Over €2,000 worth of vouchers were won, with the luckiest winner receiving €300.

Over the past seven years, The Point has grown into a leading shopping complex, with over 50 outlets housing some of the best international brands.

Seen here are, from left, Maria Scicluna, Jade Caruana, Edwin Borg, Ilona Debattista and Daniela Fenech.