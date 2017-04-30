Pharmacies open today

Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Fatima Pharmacy, Flint Street, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Mensija Pharmacy, 92, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Street, Naxxar (2141 2454);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood Donation: The mobile blood unit will be tomorrow in the Augustinian Convent (next to St Mark church) Rabat, between 8.30am and 1pm.. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.