Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);
Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);
Fatima Pharmacy, Flint Street, Santa Venera (2148 2856);
St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);
Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);
Mensija Pharmacy, 92, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);
Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);
Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Street, Naxxar (2141 2454);
Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);
Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);
Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);
St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);
Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);
Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood Donation: The mobile blood unit will be tomorrow in the Augustinian Convent (next to St Mark church) Rabat, between 8.30am and 1pm.. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.