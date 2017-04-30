Perfect Mother’s Day Gift Fair returns to Corinthia Palace today, tomorrow

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca with Marisa Xuereb, based at the Corinthia, who helps raise funds for Beyond the Moon.

The ‘Perfect Mother’s Day Gift Fair’ is being hosted once again at the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa today and tomorrow.

This popular event in the hotel’s busy calendar is bigger than ever this year. Over 50 stalls will be spread between the beautiful Corinthia Ballroom indoors and out in the landscaped gardens by the Petit Pool, retailing everything from jewellery and accessories, to toys, crafts and must-have items for the home. Meanwhile, the hotel’s kitchen brigade will be serving up a delicious selection of springtime treats.

Other highlights will include entertainment by leading performers, complimentary yoga sessions for adults and children (which must be booked in advance) and a carwash organised by the Ozo Group.

As always, the fair is also being organised to raise funds for the hotel’s associated charity, Beyond the Moon. This international non-profit NGO helps seriously ill Maltese children by giving them the holiday of a lifetime and valuable time with their loved ones in what could well be their last real vacation together.

“We’re so looking forward to welcoming guests back through our doors for the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift Fair,” David Woodward, the hotel’s general manager, said.

“It’s the ideal place to spend your time enjoying springtime, while also helping raise funds for this very worthwhile cause.”

And, finally, as Malta’s leading pet-friendly hotel, the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa will be happy to welcome four-legged friends to the fair too.

The fair will be open from 10am to 5.30pm today and tomorrow.