Natural reserves visited in Sicily

Birdlife Malta’s Adult Activities Group recently organised two Sicily day trips to Vendicari Nature Reserve, one for Birdlife Malta members and their friends and another for the Bank of Valletta Sports and Social Club.

Situated on the southernmost part of Sicily’s east coast, Vendicari is a mixture of lagoons, sand dunes, rocky coastlines and sandy beaches. The area is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna. The shallow soils, sand dunes and exposure to sea spray provide an ideal habitat for Mediterranean herbs.

Thousands of migrating birds pass a few days here on their way to or from Africa. Flamingos, herons, spoonbills, storks and cormorants are regulars during spring and autumn, while in winter various ducks and terns take over.

The day’s main event consisted of a 10km trek mostly along the coast of the reserve. This was followed by a typical farmhouse lunch and a shopping spree in the town of Pozzallo. It was a great day out enjoyed by all.

The trips were led by Raymond Vella, a Foresta 2000 ranger, and Michael Grima, a veteran Birdlife Malta member.