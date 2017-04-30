Lions raise mental health awareness

Lions Club Mdina, in collaboration with Be Positive Bipolar Self Help Malta, organised a seminar at the Qawra Palace Hotel.

The objective was to raise awareness on mental health stigma and to increase club membership.

Speakers at the seminar included Lions president Judith Debono, Lions Zone chairman Mary Anne Abela and Lion treasurer Anna Maria Cassar. Albert McCarthy and Maria Bezzina Xuereb were guest speakers.

The club will be organising a strawberry and champagne morning in aid of the Be Positive Bipolar Self Help Malta on May 11 from 9.30am at Ras Rihana, Triq tal-Milord, Bidnija. Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona.

For more information, call Anna Maria Cassar on 7973 3773.