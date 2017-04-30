HSBC recognises outstanding employees for their achievements

Andrew Beane and Antonio Simoes (centre) flanked by all the winners.

During HSBC Malta’s annual Townhall event, held at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, seven individuals and one team received At Our Best Employee Excellence Awards for a range of outstanding achievements.

The awards, a major employee engagement programme within the bank, celebrate excellence achieved by an individual employee or a team. This year’s annual Townhall event was held in connection with HSBC Malta winning the prestigious ‘Bank of the Year 2016’ Award in December.

The winners of the seven individual categories were: James Buttigieg and Bernard Grima for Best Growth Initiative Award; Aaron Zammit for Cost Conscious Award; Susanne Gambin for Corporate Sustainability Award; Mariella Fitzgerald for Financial Crime Risk Award; Jonathan Polidano for Outstanding New Recruit Award; Rita Scicluna for Conduct and Values; and Nadia Micallef for Customer Excellence.

The team award was won by the Financial Crime Compliance Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit.

The awards were presented by HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane and HSBC Europe CEO Antonio Simoes, who was special guest and speaker this year.

Mr Beane said: “The At Our Best Employees Excellence Awards recognise the truly outstanding achievements of our winners. They are also a testament that hard work is valued at HSBC Malta.”