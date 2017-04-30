From Malta to Spain
Members from Alegria Academia and Alegria Dance Company recently returned from the annual Festival de Flamenco in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.
A feast for flamenco afficionados, the festival incorporates workshops in all levels, with daily performances by the best flamenco companies and dancers. Among the members of Alegria who attended was Dael Scerri, who won the 2016 Comsec International Scholarship. Seen here are, from left: Nikita Cuschieri, Sara Parlato Trigona, Ingrid Sciberras, Dael Scerri and Justine Lanzon.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.