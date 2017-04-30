Feast of St Vincent Ferrer in Valletta 

The Venerable Confraternity of St Vincent Ferrer will be celebrating the saint’s feast at St Dominic’s church, Valletta, on Saturday, with Mass at 6pm, followed by a procession with the saint’s statue in the streets of Valletta.

The confraternity, housed at the parish of Our Lady of Porto Salvo and St Dominic in Valletta, was founded in 1576. Women expecting a child were traditional devotees of St Vincent, a Dominican priest. At a time when infant mortality was high because of the lack of proper medication and treatment, prayer was only solace in difficult times. The confraternity used to carry a reliquary of the saint to the homes of women about to give birth to support them with prayers for a safe delivery.

Although times have changed and these practices may have faded, the devotion to St Vincent Ferrer is still strong. The confraternity takes part in every procession held in the parish.

All are invited to the Mass and procession in Valletta on Sunday.