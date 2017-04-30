Can. Emmanuel Martinelli (2)

Fabian Mangion writes:

The second son of Eliseo Martinelli and Fortunata Inguanez, Emmanuel was born in Senglea on August 19, 1929. Three days later he was baptised at the Senglea Basilica by Can. Joseph Bonanno, archpriest of Senglea.

He received primary education at Mater Boni Consilii School, Paola. Unfortunately, in 1939, due to the outbreak of World War II and due to the fact that Senglea was at the core of the attacks, so close to the harbour, the Martinelli family sought and found refuge in Rabat.

Thankfully, the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, also evacuated to Rabat. Thus, Emmanuel continued to receive his first academic training in the care of these sisters. Towards the end of 1941, the Martinelli family moved to Fleur-de-Lys, whereupon Emmanuel attended the Government Primary School. He then received his secondary education at St Aloysius College.

As he matured, he began to sense the priestly vocation. Thus, while continuing the studies of philosophy and theo­logy at the Royal University of Malta, he entered the Seminary at St Calcedonius Square, Floriana, where he received spiritual and pastoral formation.

On March 17, 1956, Deacon Emmanuel was among 32 young men ordained priests by Mgr Michael Gonzi, Archbishop of Malta. On April 15, 1956, Fr Emmanuel celebrated his first solemn Mass at Msida parish church.

Since at the time the Martinelli family lived in Msida, it was natural that Fr Emmanuel’s first pastoral work as a new priest was in the parish of Msida.

Following the death, on January 9, 1960, of Fr Henry Mahoney, parish priest of Qrendi, Mgr Gonzi called Fr Emmanuel with the intention of sending him as the new priest in Qrendi. Fr Emmanuel, surprised by this proposal, re­quested some time to reflect. After two days, Fr Martinelli asked to be exempted from that task, feeling unfit for responsibility and burden it entailed.

Fr Emmanuel continued to give pastoral assistance in Msida. In addition to being vice parish priest, he was ecclesiastical assistant to the Women’s Branch of the Catholic Action, to the Women’s Branch of the Legion of Mary and to the Youth Christian Workers, all in Msida.

On April 2, 1995, he was appointed honorary canon of the Senglea Collegiate. Thus he attended and participated in the liturgical celebrations held in this collegiate, especially those organised in September to celebrate the titular feast of the Nativity of Our Lady.

Until his health permitted him, Fr Emmanuel did not cease to give pastoral service in Msida. This he did mainly through counselling, solace and by bestowing God’s forgiveness through the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Can. Martinelli, a great example of humility and service, was called by the good Lord and received into his heavenly home on April 22 at the age of 87 and after 61 years of priesthood.

With great sorrow we have lost him, but we thank you Lord for having had him, or better, for still having him, since whoever returns to you, Lord, never leaves home. Merciful Jesus, grant eternal rest to the loving soul of Can. Emmanuel Martinelli, the servant who had served you so lovingly and faithfully.