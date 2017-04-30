Can. Emmanuel Martinelli (1)

Dun Manwel flanked by his sister Maria and his late brother Joseph on the day of his Prima Messa at Msida, April 15, 1956.

Fr Ryan Pace writes:

I never imagined that the elderly priest who I used to see every day praying near the Altar of the Crucifixion at Msida parish church would one day become one of my greatest friends. Dun Manwel, as he was known to everyone, was more than just a friend to me. I considered him a brother, and he often told me, “if you were my brother, we wouldn’t have been so close”.

Born in Senglea on August 19, 1929, he was the second son of Eliseo and Fortunata Inguanez. Dun Manwel was brought up with noble principles and morals in a house close to the Church of St Philip in Strada Due Porte. His upbringing and the example of his uncle Dom Mauro Ingaunez, a Benedictine monk of the Monastery of Monte Cassino, led him to start his formation at the Seminary in 1949 – eight years that saw him go through the sorrow of losing his mother on April 28, 1949, and his uncle on October 17, 1955.

His family had already moved from Senglea to Pietà Wharf when Dun Manwel was ordained priest on March 17, 1956. Consequently, Dun Manwel was assigned to the Msida parish, where he faithfully served for 60 years even if recently, this service came at great personal cost due to his failing health.

Although he spent his priesthood in Msida, he never forgot his roots in Senglea. On April 2, 1995, he was appointed honorary canon of the Senglea Collegiate Chapter. Until his old age and ill health got the better of him, he would participate in all the main celebrations the chapter took part in.

I can never forget the long talks I used to have with Dun Manwel and his sister Maria every Sunday evening at their house in Msida. Many times, the discussion would fall on Senglea and its people. I was always amazed at his good memory and should he have forgotten some small detail, his sister was always there to help him out.

On January 18, 2016, Dun Manwel had to take up residence at Dar tal-Kleru. He was very happy there. The priests and the Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu gave him all their support and love. The dedication of Sr Maria Falzon helped him overcome the ailments of old age which he liked to call “Questa maledetta vecchiaia”.

Lucid till his last breath, during the last days, when he felt that the end was drawing closer, he mentioned his death to many who visited him. And that end finally arrived on April 22 at 3.15pm, comforted by his sister Maria and all of us who loved him, he died peacefully at the age of 87, after 61 years of priesthood.

“Remember your leaders who preached the Word of God to you; may you reflect on the outcome of their lives, and take their faith as your model” (Hebrews 13, 7). These words came to my mind as Dun Manwel’s example of humility, dedi­cation and sincere friendship will remain in my heart for years to come.