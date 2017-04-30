Breast cancer charity walk

For the fourth consecutive year, the Gollcher Group will be organising a charity walk in aid of Europa Donna Malta tomorrow. The walk leaves from Tigullio in St Julian’s for the Black Pearl in Ta’ Xbiex.

This is an independent non-profit organisation whose members are affiliated groups from countries throughout Europe. This coalition works to raise awareness on breast cancer and to mobilise the support of European women in pressing for improved breast cancer education, appropriate screening, optimal treatment and increased funding for research.

Registration commences at 8.30am near Tigullio. More information can be obtained from https://www.facebook.com/events/206998896452324/.