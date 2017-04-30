Advert
Sunday, April 30, 2017, 00:01

Annual thanksgiving Mass

Photo: Curia Communications Office

Photo: Curia Communications Office

Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrated the annual thanksgiving Mass with the Scout Association and Girl Guides Movement at the Catholic Institute in Floriana.

